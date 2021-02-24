It’s suddenly warm out and I don’t know about any of you, but I’m in the mood for spring. These steak tacos are about as spring-y a food as I can think of, with fresh fruit that’s readily available in grocery stores right now and homemade guacamole. Aside from cooking the steak itself, this recipe is fairly forgiving. Cilantro, which tastes like soap to some people and fresh, green herbal deliciousness to others, is always optional in dishes such as this. You could add a hotter pepper to the salsa — such as a serrano or a habanero — if you wanted. I once wanted these tacos and didn’t have the majority of the ingredients for the guacamole — just the avocados, limes and cilantro. I made them anyway and they came out fine.
Steak and Marinade
1 8 to 12 oz. skirt steak
1/4 cup olive oil
1/3 cup fresh squeezed orange juice
1 1/2 tbs. minced garlic
2 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. paprika
1/4 cup fresh squeezed lime juice
1 bunch of fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)
Guacamole
2 avocados, peeled and pitted
2 tbs. fresh squeezed lime juice
Lime zest
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)
1/4 cup minced onion
1/2 roma tomato, diced (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Optional salsa
2 cups fresh pineapple, cubed
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and sliced
2 tbs. fresh squeezed lime juice
1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped (optional)
6 corn tortillas
Queso fresco to top, crumbled
Instructions
Prepare the marinade by combining olive oil, orange juice, minced garlic, chili powder, paprika, lime juice, optional cilantro, and salt and pepper to taste in a glass dish that’s large enough to hold both the marinade and the steak. Place steak in marinade and coat. Cover the dish and let the steak marinate at least one hour and up to 24 hours.
Right before steak is finished marinating, make guacamole by mashing avocados in a small mixing bowl. Zest your lime and add the zest to the avocado. Add 2 tbs. of fresh lime juice, cilantro, minced onion, tomato and salt and pepper to taste.
To make the salsa, gently mix two cups of pineapple, jalapeño, lime juice and optional cilantro in a bowl.
When steak has finished marinating, remove it from the marinade and place on a hot grill pan. Discard the marinade. Sear the steak for 3 to 5 minutes on each side or until the meat has reached an internal temperature of 135 degrees, which is medium rare. Slice steak perpendicular against the grain at an angle, as you would for fajitas.
Spread corn tortillas with guacamole, add about three slices of steak to each taco, top with salsa if using and add crumbled quest fresco.
Serve while steak is still warm.
Makes six tacos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.