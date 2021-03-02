MANHATTAN—Column, a start-up working to update public notices in newspapers, has finalized a deal with three newspaper companies in McClatchy, Wick Communications and Ogden Newspapers, according to Nieman Lab.
Manhattan native Jake Seaton, a Harvard graduate and the son of The Mercury’s publisher started Column, formerly known as enotice, which is a software platform aiming to simplify the public notice process.
A public notice is an advertisement required under the law to be published in a local newspaper to let citizens know about proposed government actions and legal procedures.
“As advertising has waned, public notice has remained relatively constant and, because of that, become a larger and larger proportion of the newspaper business over time,” Seaton said in an interview with Nieman Lab. “Thirty years ago, it would have been an afterthought for publications. Now, it can be a primary driver of their business and a very reliable revenue stream because it doesn’t depend on whether local businesses are advertising but rather whether the government is running and the banks are making loans.”
The startup launched with partnerships with The Washington Post and statewide newspaper groups in Colorado and Kansas. Florida, New Mexico, Maryland-D.C. Delaware and Idaho have joined since then.
Jake Seaton is the son of Ned Seaton, publisher of The Manhattan Mercury, and the grandson of Edward Seaton, the newspaper’s chairman. The newspaper has been in that family for more than a century. Jake Seaton’s first enterprise was as a newspaper carrier for The Mercury.
