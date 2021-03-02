Feb. 25—As winter gives way to spring, meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Topeka are preparing for the start of severe weather season while maintaining COVID-19 protocols.
To mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, warning coordination meteorologist Chad Omitt said the office limited how many staffers were allowed in the office at a time.
“There are only two people in the operations area at a time, unless there are weather needs,” Omitt said. “We also have people working from home.”
Part of that mitigation effort extends to the public storm spotter talks held each year. This year, the office will hold presentations on storm structure and identification virtually through the month of March. Omitt said he would rather be in front of an audience, talking about severe weather hazards and spotting tactics, but moving the talks online is the best course of action during a pandemic.
“We certainly want to provide the opportunity for people who want to listen, or for people who are new to the area, to learn more about severe weather and tornadoes,” Omitt said.
The virtual talks will feature a question-and-answer session afterward, where audience members can type questions for scientists to review. Omitt said attendance for previous spotter talks usually reflects the size of the severe weather or emergency planning community. At prior years’ shows, Omitt said he would see more than 100 people in attendance. When the pandemic bore its full brunt last March, Omitt said everything “had to shut down,” and all in-person classes were canceled.
“We didn’t want to go another year without doing anything (like storm spotter talks),” Omitt said.
Storm spotter training classes and seminars are generally held around the first week of March to coincide with the beginning of the severe weather season. Omitt said it’s difficult to think about thunderstorms and tornadoes after a brutal cold snap that broke several records for coldest daytime and nighttime temperatures, but there are signals for a potentially active severe weather season.
“In the past we’ve had bad severe weather (during this time), and with a La Nina winter, coming into spring we just have to be ready,” Omitt said.
La Nina is a climate phenomenon that involves cooler-than-average surface temperatures in the central Pacific Ocean. These colder waters push the jet stream north, which tends to lead to drought conditions in the southern United States and heavier rainfall in the Pacific Northwest.
For the Great Plains states, including Kansas, a La Nina event usually brings more wind shear and instability to the atmosphere. When combined with rich moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, the atmosphere is primed for the development of thunderstorms, especially supercell storms which can produce tornadoes.
“There were only 17 documented tornadoes in Kansas last year,” Omitt said. “There are signals as we look back through the last 50 years of data to see an increase in frequency of severe weather across the Plains states under these conditions.”
Omitt said there are no specific weather models or methodology used to predict severe weather events. Rather, meteorologists use a “basket of various models” to average out and give them the most likely scenario. Omitt said scientists have gotten better at forecasting potential severe weather seven to 10 days out, but beyond the 10-day mark, forecasts lose some sense of reliability. However, Omitt said things can change quickly in Kansas.
“It’s just a matter of time before we see those setups where we have enough moisture from the [Gulf of Mexico] in place, and wind shear, and see those supercell thunderstorms develop,” Omitt said. “We can jump seasons in just a couple of weeks.”
Omitt said that “jump in seasons” will be part of the discussion during the virtual spotter talks. He said he would call these courses more “Weather 101,” as he will spend time discussing different types of thunderstorms, as well as storm structure, cloud features, and what causes multi-cellular and supercell storms.
“We always want to give people a chance to learn about these types of thunderstorms and see different examples,” Omitt said.
Predicting the exact moment a tornado will form is still a difficult task, but meteorologists have improved their abilities to predict how different atmospheric ingredients will come together to form the thunderstorms that are capable of sprouting twisters. While last year saw only 17 recorded tornadoes in Kansas, Omitt said the record-low number of tornadoes was in 1976, with 14 tornadoes observed statewide.
Even with a pandemic in play, Omitt said storm spotters are still a necessary component to public safety, as they provide ground truth for what is happening at the base of a storm.
Omitt said weather radios also are an important part of the severe weather warning network.
“You can find weather radios at most of your major retailers,” Omitt said. “They are definitely a key component to weather awareness.”
