It’s gardening season once again, the perfect time to plant flowering plants and create your own little plot of nature.
Did you know that in the 1920s, Junction City was given an official city flower?
In 1922, after much deliberation, the D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution, a women’s civic group) named the phlox Junction City’s official city flower. This native plant can be found growing locally among wildflowers.
The following article is from March 23, 1922:
The committee from the D.A.R. has decided upon the phlox as the city flower, since it has proved to be popular.
Therefore, it might be well to discuss briefly this aristocratic old flower.
It is a historic flower. It was one of the few treasures brought to this country in colonial days. It graced the garden walks of the rich and poor alike. It was a gracious act indeed for a rich colonial dame to bestow a root of phlox upon a favorite domestic, and this flower of olden days still graces the grounds of Monticello and Mt. Vernon. Varieties of it have been brought to a high degree of perfection in the White House gardens.
Junction City boasts of a clump of phlox taken from a bed more than a half-century old. The clump is from the flower garden of J. C. Ziegler’s grandmother. She planted it more than 60 years ago.
It is not generally known that the phlox grows wild in our own sunny Kansas. As a native plant it is called sweet william. It is a phlox, however, and the catalogue name for it is Livaricala-Canadensis. In its wild state it is white, red, blue, lavender, yellow, and the shadings of these colors. A very fine clump of blue is grown by Mr. and Mrs. Mike Frey. It flowers in April.
Aside from the fact that it has been a full partner in the development of our nation and our state, the phlox is popular in Junction City because it is a hardy flower.
This hardy plant succeeds in almost any soil and position. It flowers through a long season, from April until October, and while it will continue in good condition and flower freely for many years, yet it responds quickly to liberal cultivation.
It may be had in a great variety of colors. The deep reds, purples, and pinks are very beautiful, thought of course some prefer the softer, more delicate shades.
Again, the phlox is not expensive. A clump that will product from one to three flower stalks this season may be had for 25 cents. On the other hand one may import varieties from Holland whose individual flowers in the great cones of blossoms is larger than a 25 cent piece and whose colors rival the rainbow.
The committee is not asking that a great amount of money be spent at once on our city flower. The phlox multiplies rapidly. One clump will be a great step toward converting Junction City into a beautiful flower garden.
However, if a clump made up of a number of varieties is desired, we make bold to suggest that Divaricala-Canadensis be planted on the outside of the clump. It flowers in April and is at least 10 inches high. Next to this, Miss Lingurd, a white variety two feet high, flowering from May until October. For the center of the group the taller varieties flowering from June to October.
Mrs. Jenkins is the best all-around white. Two good deep lavenders are B. Comte and Antonine Mercie. Some good reds and deep pinks are Beacon, Bacchante, Champs Elysee, Eclaireur, Pantheon, Prof. Virchow, Rheinlander. Then there are many shades, some of them very delicate with contrasting centers. These varieties have been tested in Junction City. The committee can recommend them.
Mrs. Richard Brown, 230 West 7th, has the finest display of phlox in Junction City. Those who have not seen this display have missed a rare treat. Her varieties run into the scores. To visit Mrs. Brown’s garden is to leave it a champion of the phlox.
The adopt and safekeep a city flower is to go a long way toward solving our municipal problems, for it promotes community spirit. It lends environment which is wholesome and beautiful. It gives something definite for us all to do. It will make it possible for every person in Junction City to look upon, to touch, and to own a flower.
“The kiss of the sun for pardon,
The song of the birds for mirth,
We are nearer God’s heart in a garden
Than anywhere else on earth.”
For comments or questions, please contact GearyHistory@gmail.com, or call 785-238-1666. The museum at 530 N. Adams is open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
