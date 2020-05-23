Junction City continues its slow process of reopening as restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.
This Tuesday, the 12th Street Community Center will reopen its doors on a limited basis.
At this time, the community center will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.
At this time we will be open for a limited time with a limited activity schedule.
The schedule at this time will be thus:
Walkers 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. daily
Pickleball 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. daily
Basketball from 3 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Monday and Wednesday the gym will close to basketball at 6 p.m. to accommodate the center’s Zumba class.
Basketball will be limited to shoot around only. No games will be permitted at this time.
Participants will be limited to two people on a basket, unless those involved are from the same household.
People are encouraged to bring their own basketballs from home.
At this time, no more than 24 people can be in the gym at one time.
No spectators are allowed in the gym, only participants.
The S.I.M. (Stay in Motion) class will take place Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Yoga class takes place Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.
Zumba class takes place 6 until 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday in the gym to allow for a larger class sizes.
Class sizes will be limited, social distancing will be practiced.
People are asked not to bring their backpacks and purses in at this time.
At this time, the center will not be taking reservations for parties, meetings etc. yet.
Social distancing practices still need to be observed. Center staff ask that people remain patient with them as they attempt to comply with all of the mandates from the state and county.
