Election results update as of 10:50 p.m., all districts reporting, mail in advance ballots included.

President:

Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence: 5,104

Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: 3,722

Libertarians Jorgensen and Cohen: 285

Write-ins: 36

County Commission District 1:

Independent Trish Giordano: 2,119

Republican Brad Scholz: 1,873

Write-ins: 11

County Commission District 2:

Democrat Alex Tyson: 1,536

Republican Charles Stimatze: 1,341

Write-ins: 14

County clerk:

Republican Rebecca Nordyke: 5,353

Democrat Diana Dean: 3,552

Write-ins: 17

Sheriff:

Republican Dan Jackson: 5,517

Democrat Fred Reid: 3,341

Write-ins: 14

State Senate:

Republican Roger Marshall: 4,692

Democrat Barbara Bollier: 3,705

Libertarian Jason Buckley: 644

Write-ins: 15

United States Representative District 1

Republican Tracey Mann: 5,089

Democrat Kali Barnett: 3,796

Write-ins: 19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.