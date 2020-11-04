Election results update as of 10:50 p.m., all districts reporting, mail in advance ballots included.
President:
Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence: 5,104
Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: 3,722
Libertarians Jorgensen and Cohen: 285
Write-ins: 36
County Commission District 1:
Independent Trish Giordano: 2,119
Republican Brad Scholz: 1,873
Write-ins: 11
County Commission District 2:
Democrat Alex Tyson: 1,536
Republican Charles Stimatze: 1,341
Write-ins: 14
County clerk:
Republican Rebecca Nordyke: 5,353
Democrat Diana Dean: 3,552
Write-ins: 17
Sheriff:
Republican Dan Jackson: 5,517
Democrat Fred Reid: 3,341
Write-ins: 14
State Senate:
Republican Roger Marshall: 4,692
Democrat Barbara Bollier: 3,705
Libertarian Jason Buckley: 644
Write-ins: 15
United States Representative District 1
Republican Tracey Mann: 5,089
Democrat Kali Barnett: 3,796
Write-ins: 19
