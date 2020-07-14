COVID-19 has caused the cancelation many summertime activities and events, but it could not destroy the spirit of Geary County 4-H’ers who are masking up and moving forward with their projects.
Fair activities kicked off Monday with clothing construction. Participants were given a time slot for them to show up at the Geary County 4-H/Senior Citizen’s building where they had their consultation with a judge.
Paige Roeser, 14, sat next to her mother Liz Roeser, as the judge, Becky Dibben examined and spoke to her about a blue and white dress she sewed. Her smile at earning a purple ribbon was hidden by a mask.
Paige has been in 4-H for eight years. Although the 2020 fair is going to be different than past years, she said she still wanted to be involved and couldn’t imagine not doing any projects.
“We talked about what we should do and what we shouldn’t do,” she said. “I decided that I still want to do certain things. I like 4-H. I like the fun of it. I like making things and being part of it — it’s a fun activity to do.”
She plans to submit projects in sewing, foods, photography, gardening and swine. While they will miss the excitement and a long week of fair activities, Liz and Paige said they were glad they could still participate and do not mind having to wear masks.
“I was a little nervous about doing all this,” Liz said. “I feel better that we’re all wearing masks. And we’re following guidelines to socially distance. So, fingers crossed that everything is okay.”
With all that has transpired with the virus and the changes, she said her children will be entering fewer items than they normally would have.
“It’s kind of a little low key for us but they still get to participate,” she said. “We still feel like we’re getting to do some things here but also taking safety measures.”
The Roesers are not the only ones limiting their exhibits. Ginger Kopfer said pre-registrations are down from last year.
“From what we’ve heard that’s the case across the state,” Kopfer said. “It’s just not the same experience so the kids are choosing what they want to do and what they don’t.”
Physical distancing guidelines are in place, which limits the number of people at the fairgrounds. Attendance is restricted to 4-H members and their families.
Community members will not be able to go to the fairgrounds for shows or exhibits. However, with the use of technology they will not be shut out completely.
“We are planning to Facebook Live our livestock shows,” she said. “We’re also planning to post results online. We’re taking pictures of all the exhibits, and then we’re going to post those so people can look at them at least — I know people enjoy coming out to the fair to look at exhibits but that’s not going to be an option this year.”
The auction is also still scheduled, but it will be online.
Schedules and updates will be posted on the web site at https://www.geary.ksu.edu and on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.