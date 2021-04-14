Geary County 4-H members participated in Regional 4-H Club Day activities virtually for 2021. They competed with other 4-H members from the Central Kansas District, the River Valley District, Dickinson County and Marshall County. Results are as follows.

Model Meeting

Brookside 4-H Club - Blue

Public Speaking

Kacey Butler, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Blue

Meilia Taylor, Brookside 4-H Club - Blue

Junior Demonstration or Illustrated Talk

Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Top Purple

Allyson Donoho, Brookside 4-H Club - Red

Senior Demonstration or Illustrated Talk

Ava Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club - Blue

Jewels Williams, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Red

Project Talk

Macy Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club - Blue

Morgan Nabus, Humboldt 4-H Club - Blue

Junior Reading

Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club - Top Purple

Senior Reading

Josie Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Blue

Senior Vocal Solo

Meilia Taylor, Brookside 4-H Club - 1st Alternate Top Purple

Junior Instrumental Solo

Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Blue

Senior Instrumental Solo

Sebastian Schultz, Humboldt 4-H Club - 1st Alternate Top Purple

