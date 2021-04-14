Geary County 4-H members participated in Regional 4-H Club Day activities virtually for 2021. They competed with other 4-H members from the Central Kansas District, the River Valley District, Dickinson County and Marshall County. Results are as follows.
Model Meeting
Brookside 4-H Club - Blue
Public Speaking
Kacey Butler, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Blue
Meilia Taylor, Brookside 4-H Club - Blue
Junior Demonstration or Illustrated Talk
Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Top Purple
Allyson Donoho, Brookside 4-H Club - Red
Senior Demonstration or Illustrated Talk
Ava Oentrich, Humboldt 4-H Club - Blue
Jewels Williams, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Red
Project Talk
Macy Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club - Blue
Morgan Nabus, Humboldt 4-H Club - Blue
Junior Reading
Ethan Goodyear, Humboldt 4-H Club - Top Purple
Senior Reading
Josie Strauss, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Blue
Senior Vocal Solo
Meilia Taylor, Brookside 4-H Club - 1st Alternate Top Purple
Junior Instrumental Solo
Clara Gfeller, Lyon Creek 4-H Club - Blue
Senior Instrumental Solo
Sebastian Schultz, Humboldt 4-H Club - 1st Alternate Top Purple
