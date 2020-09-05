Fort Riley's 97th Military Police Battalion welcomed a new commanding officer during a change of command ceremony Thursday at Cavalry Parade Field.
Lt. Col. Michael A. Thurman took the reins of the battalion from Lt. Col. Joshua L. Campbell, who has commanded the unit since October 2018. Lt. Col. Thurman previously served with AFRICOM. Lt. Col. Campbell's next assignment will be with NORTHCOM at Peterson Air Force Base near Colorado Springs.
Col. John K. Curry, Commander, 89th Military Police Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, presided over the change of command ceremony, which he called a "time-honored tradition, passing the mantle of command of the 97th MP Battalion from one fine commander to another."
Lt. Col. Thurman expressed his commitment to the continued success of the 97th MP Battalion, stating, "I promise to uphold the high standards set by the previous commanders of this storied unit. From worldwide deployments to law and order to access control to homeland defense, our soldiers will always be ready to take charge. As always, we will continue to set the example for 89th Military Police Brigade and the 1st Infantry Division."
