Friday morning, a semi truck full of fresh fruits and vegetables pulled into the parking lot of Junction City High School. Members of the Blue Jays basketball team, conditioning team, and the weight team helped unload the produce from the truck. The fresh produce was then distributed to members of the community. Anyone was permitted to come pick up a box of fresh fruit and vegetables, if they so desired. The event was put on with help from the Geary County Food Pantry, the United Way of Junction City/Geary County, the Open Door, Alpha Kappa Sorority, the Geary County Ministerial Alliance, and Unified School District 475.

