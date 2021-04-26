Aviation enthusiasts are planning to fly-in for a public get together with a pancake breakfast-brunch raising scholarship funds.
Abilene Aviation Association set the 28th annual fly-in open house pancake feed at Abilene Municipal Airport for Saturday, May 1.
It’ll be from 7 o’clock, until noon, according to Jim Curtis of Abilene Flying Service, cosponsor.
“Any aircraft from regular production models to experimental home-built, antique and historic military aircraft may fly in,” Curtis welcomed.
Weather conditions the day of the event usually determine the number of aircraft that attend. “However, in past years, there have been as many as 80 or more aircraft participate,” according to Curtis.
“Adults and children are invited and encouraged to come out to the airport,” Curtis said. “They can have pancakes and sausage, view the aircraft and talk to pilots.”
Pilots and their passengers are to eat pancakes for free, but there is token donation for the general public. “However, anyone can walk the flight line and view the aircraft for no charge,” Curtis emphasized.
“Funds raised from the pancake feed are to fund aviation scholarships for higher education,” Curtis said. Any Dickinson County accredited high school graduate interested in aviation can apply.
“The event will also assist the Abilene High School German Club with student exchange programs,” Curtis added.
“Everyone is welcome to visit the airport at Abilene on May 1st,” Curtis invited.
Additional information is available by calling Curtis at 785-263-3970.
