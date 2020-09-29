An arrest in Dickinson County may be related to several Junction City area burglaries, according to the Abilene Police Department.
APD officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 1400 block of North Buckeye Avenue in Abilene. A citizen had reported a suspicious male at a storage facility on the 300 block of Northeast 14th Street in Abilene. The male had fled the area on foot and officers tracked him down to the 2000 block of North Buckeye Avenue. The male would be identified as Joshua Patrick, age 22, of Dickson, Tennessee.
Officers would go on to discover nine storage units that had been broken into at the facility on Northeast 14th Street. APD officers determined that nothing had been stolen from any of these units.
Patrick was booked into Dickinson County Jail after the APD officers had completed their investigation. He faces charges that could include charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. He is also suspected to have taken part in the burglaries of multiple storage units in Junction City.
According to Assistant Chief of Police of Abilene Jason Wilkins, the tip they received from a citizen may have prevented the theft of multiple people’s property.
“This incident epitomizes the adage ‘see something, say something,” he said in a press release. “Fortunately an observant citizen alerted our officers to activity they felt was suspicious. This citizen’s actions likely saved property loss for several individuals, and helped identify a suspect in numerous crimes."
