An accidental structure fire caused by discarded smoking materials caused about $10,000 worth of damage Monday afternoon to a property located at 7867 E. Lyon Creek Rd.
The Geary County Fire Department was called out at around 1:04 p.m. to the property, which is owned by resident Al Livingston.
According to Fire Chief Garry Berges, the fire was located on an exterior wall on the south side of the structure.
According to Berges, four units and one supervisor vehicle containing 15 firefighters worked together to put out the blaze. They spent about an hour and a half at the scene of the fire.
Firefighters put out the fire using hand lines and ventilated the roof in the process of putting out the flames. The fire remained in one area of the residence.
No one was injured during the course the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.