Geary County has 140 active cases of COVID-19 in the community, according to the Geary County Health Department’s most recent update as of this printing.
Over the past week, a total of 50 new cases were identified in the community by the health department. The health department also noted 50 new recoveries from the virus, leaving the number of active cases in the community steady since this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in the community has not been updated, but at last count the unofficial number was 21. There are currently four community members hospitalized with the virus, according to the health department.
At press time, the health department had not released its Monday update, so these totals come from Friday’s numbers.
Geary Community Hospital said in a Monday morning update that a total of 7,397 COVID-19 tests had been conducted at its specific testing site since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 6,406 have come back negative for the virus and 991 of them have come back COVID-19 positive.
At this time, according to GCH, there are six people hospitalized with the virus at its facility.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County’s total COVID-19 count as 2,619 since the pandemic began back in spring, contrasting with the health department’s most recent count of 1,385. The difference of 1,234 is, according to past comments from the health department, due to the fact that the health department does not have the authority to investigate cases of COVID-19 throughout the entire county. Health Department Director Tammy Von Busch has said in the past that the KDHE receives both Geary County and Fort Riley’s COVID-19 numbers while the health department only receives Geary County’s numbers. Von Busch has also said the KDHE sometimes doubles up numbers of positive cases, counting one case twice by accident and then does not reverse this mistake. This and Fort Riley’s numbers would therefore account for the difference in case numbers from the local health department and the state.
