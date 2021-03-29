There are currently just six active cases of COVID-19 in the Geary County community, according to the Geary County Health Department.
Community members continue to receive their vaccinations for the virus as the state has opened up vaccinations to larger and larger subsets of the population.
Known active cases of the virus have shrunk significantly since the start of the year when they were still in the triple digits. The unofficial death count still sits at 25 for the county and one person remains hospitalized with the virus in Geary County.
According to the health department, the county has had a total of 1,559 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment tracks COVID-19 cases on its website at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas using a map that breaks out cases of the virus by county. The KDHE’s COVID-19 map lists Geary County as having had a total of 3,157 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic last year, a difference of 1,598 from the health department’s total.
This difference between the KDHE’s count and the health department’s count is accounted for largely by Fort Riley numbers. According to health department Director Tammy Von Busch, the local health department receives only Geary County numbers while the KDHE receives numbers from both Geary County and the Geary County side of Fort Riley. According to Von Busch, the state has also occasionally opened more than one file for a single case of COVID-19 and then failed to close those files. This is what has caused the difference in counts between the two entities.
