Since Tuesday afternoon, a total of 70 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified by the Geary County Health Department.
The health department confirmed 52 newly-located cases of the virus Tuesday and 18 new cases Wednesday afternoon, raising Geary County's active cases from 165 to a total of 224 in the last three days.
In addition to the new active cases, there have been 11 recoveries from the virus confirmed by the health department.
Five community members are known to have died of the virus in Geary County since the start of the pandemic. At this time, there are 10 local people hospitalized with the virus.
According to Geary Community Hospital, it has carried out a grand total of 6,080 COVID-19 tests at its testing site since the pandemic arrived in Geary County in spring. A total of 5,323 of these tests have come back negative while 676 of them have been positive for the virus. There are currently 22 pending tests at the GCH site. As of Wednesday morning, there were 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at GCH.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment tracks all cases of COVID-19 in the state using a map which can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas on the KDHE’s website.
The KDHE lists Geary County’s total number of COVID-19 cases as 1,301 since the pandemic began.
This is different than what the health department lists. The health department lists the total case count as 889, a difference of 412. This gap in the two different organizations' counts has widened by a total of 20 cases since Monday, indicating that 20 new cases were found in areas of Geary County that are not under the authority of the local health department.
According to the health department, this difference is caused by the fact that the health department does not have investigational authority in certain parts of the county, while the KDHE does. The KDHE’s count represents the entirety of Geary County.
