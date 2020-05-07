The class of 2020 is missing out on some major milestones, including proms and graduation ceremonies.
Junction City High School seniors and their families have already voiced discontent with the virtual graduation ceremony scheduled to take place this month.
JCHS graduate Ali Kachmarsky and her mother Rebecca Adair saw 2020 graduates were missing out on so much and decided to do what they could to make up for it by founding their project, adopt a senior.
Through adopt a senior, which can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Adopt-a-2020-Geary-County-Senior-Student-107369934285553/ people can select a 2020 high school senior from JCHS or St. Xavier Catholic School and buy them a graduation gift.
The effort is meant to make students feel better about all the things they’re missing out on and remind them that the community knows and cares about them.
The two were inspired by similar movements and groups around the country doing what they’re doing, Kachmarsky said.
She said a group in Texas was doing something similar.
“How we saw it was, they’re getting things to see that they’re not forgotten,” Kachmarsky said. “People are still cheering them on. Even though you can’t walk the stage in May, we’re still all really proud of you.”
She has adopted two senior students herself.
Kachmarsky graduated last year and is now a college freshman herself. She wants to give those who will graduate a year after her the chance to experience some of what she did, though they may not have an opportunity to walk across the stage to get their high school diplomas.
“This is what they’ve been dreaming of their whole life,” Kachmarsky said.
She doesn’t exactly feel guilty, she said — that’s not quite the word for it.
But Kachmarsky does feel it’s a bit unfair that she had her opportunity at an in-person graduation ceremony and the class of 2020 won’t.
Adair said there had been an outpouring of support for students on the page.
It started slow, she said, but as community awareness grew about the adopt a senior project.
To take part in the project, people can go to the Facebook page named Adopt a 2020 Geary County Senior Student, find a senior student they want to sponsor, comment on that person’s post and begin corresponding with them.
According to Adair, participants can adopt a senior who has already been adopted, but encouraged people to ensure every senior who posts is adopted by someone.
“We understand that times are hard right now,” she said. “We’re not asking people to just go out and put themselves in debt trying to buy gifts and do things for our seniors … I think the thing for me is being able to see the community coming together and stepping out of their comfort zones and getting to know people that they would have never gotten to meet on a normal graduation day.”
