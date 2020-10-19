Advanced, in-person voting started Thursday. People will be able to cast their ballots in person prior to the Nov. 3 general election at the Geary County Clerk’s office at 200 E. Eighth St. in Junction City right up until Nov. 2.
County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke’s office released this schedule Thursday.
People can cast in-person, advance ballots Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 fro, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Oct. 26 through Oct. 30 fro, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and Nov. 2 fro, 9 a.m. until noon.
Voters will need to bring their photo IDs with them in order to cast their ballots.
For more information, contact the county clerk’s office at 785-238-3912.
