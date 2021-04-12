Aging Well has become the most recent recipient of a donation from the Bramlage Family Foundation with the receipt of a cornerstone contribution totaling $50,000.
“We feel that Aging Well Senior Living is going to bring tremendous value to the seniors and families in the area,” Theresa Bramlage said. “We are thrilled to be a part of bringing additional senior services to the area, especially services that will be provided in a unique way.”
The Aging Well campus, once constructed, will provide long term care in a small home design for senior citizens. The small homes will offer each senior a private room and private bath surrounding an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living room. The culture will focus on family style living rather than institutional living. Assisted living apartments will also be built for those needing less care but interested in receiving the benefits of living in a senior community. The culture of the campus will be centered around purpose, empowerment, and providing honorable care.
The donation from the Bramlage family was presented to Aging Well Board Co-Chairs Duane Blythe and LaDonna Junghans. The contribution marks a cornerstone of a successful fundraising campaign which has a goal of raising $3.5 million. Bramlage and other passionate advocates are encouraging many to become supporters. Current opportunities to show support include making donations, making pledges for future donations, or expressing interest in tax credits if awarded. For information about the Aging Well project or becoming a supporter, contact any board member or advocate involved in the project or go to www.agingwellseniorliving.com.
