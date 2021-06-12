The Aging Well board members met with members of the community and potential investors at Bella’s Italian Restaurant to discuss their capital campaign and specifics for their upcoming senior living campus “Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus”.
Duane Blythe, Co-Chair of the Aging Well board and the Vice President and Trust Division manager of Central National Bank in Junction City led off the event with a short speech outlining the need in the community for more senior living spaces, some specifics of the project
“This project will serve a segment of the community most hurt by the Covid pandemic,” Blythe said. “Our elderly.”
A market study of the area showed a need for an additional 78 beds in Geary County this year alone including 16 assisted living beds. Phase one of the “Aging Well at Spring Valley Campus” project would provide 50 new beds for the community including 14 of the 16 needed assisted living beds.
Blythe also emphasized that these facilities would not be costly living spaces reserved for the elite. Due to their not-for-profit status, Aging Well will be “very welcoming” to patrons of varying income levels.
Blythe also noted that the campus will also provide 40 new jobs once it’s up and running.
Grace Team’s Jona Freel, Aging Well’s Marketing and Fund Development Consultant, also spoke at the event and pointed out that, in addition to the lifestyle benefit of keeping long term residents of Geary County in Geary County, there’s also a substantial monetary gain of having nice facilities in Junction City for those people to retire to.
“Beside the social benefit of keeping people at home,” Freel said. “The studies show that in 2019 we had 20 people leave which is almost a 1.5 million dollars that would have been spent in the community. We also feel passionately about the ability for spouses to be able to visit and families being here and sometimes 30 miles is too far for a spouse to drive.”
Freel also noted that there had been some confusion surrounding Grace Team’s involvement with the project. Grace Team is only working as a consultant on the project. “Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus” will be independently board run and not-for-profit with Grace Team only working with Aging Well to provide valuable consultation throughout the process of getting the project off the ground and built.
“Nursing homes are just different,” Freel said. “If you haven’t worked in them before you kind of need someone who knows. We work with rural communities to give them industry expertise and insight.”
Groundbreaking for the campus is scheduled for late fall of this year with move-ins slated for winter of 2022.
