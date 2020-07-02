The Junction City/Geary County Animal Shelter received a $15,000 grant from PetCo Wednesday morning.
Present to help receive the grant was Max, a shelter dog, abused by his former owner, who has since made a full recovery and found his forever home. Last year, Max nearly had his jaw torn off by his former owner.
Now, he’s doing fine, thanks in large part to a previous grant from PetCo totaling $25,000.
Shelter Manager Vanessa Gray brought Max along to the grant presentation as a reminder of what the grant funds do and as a celebration of his recovery.
“His surgery was going to be, they estimated, like $5,000 to $6,000,” she said. “We can’t afford something like that, but luckily we had funds left from the PetCo grant and it literally saved his life.”
Plans for the funds include cement work to help with drainage, playground equipment for the shelter’s dogs, and community outreach programs.
“The voucher program we have — we’ll probably bring that back,” Gray said.
Another prospect is training-focused grab bags for dog owners.
“(With) everything left (after the concrete), we’re going to really dedicate to the community and what we can do for them,” Gray said.
The dog playground equipment, which will be made of deck wood, will have rope toys and bells hanging off of it for animals to play with. Their will be ramps and decks for the dogs to climb and play on.
“I just want to thank everybody for supporting our shelter and continuing to support like all the changes and all that stuff that we’re improving at the shelter,” Gray said.
She encouraged people to support PetCo’s philanthropic efforts by donating at the register.
“It’s from them soliciting for donations for shelters,” Gray said of the grant. “So any time you’re at the register, donate. It really does go to us.”
Junction City Commissioner Ronna Larson, who sits on the shelter’s board of directors, was there to provide support as the shelter received the grant funds.
“I think it’s great,” Larson said. “This is (Gray’s) second grant that she has put in for and received and she’s gonna say great things with the money that she’s gotten from the grants for the shelter.”
PetCo District Manager Sarah Keyser and General Manager Ty Holborn were there to help present the grant.
“The people that work here, we’re passionate about animals,” Holborn said. “PetCo encourages an adopt-first mentality, because there are pets out there that need homes and this is one way for us to be able to do that.”
Keyser praised her team at PetCo and Gray’s efforts at the shelter.
“(Gray has) done such great things with that shelter already,” Keyser said. “So for her to be able to continue to grow, to continue to save and help the homeless pet population in the area is amazing.”
