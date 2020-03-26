The Junction City Geary County Animal Shelter has received a PetCo grant of about $16,000.
The grant is similar to one the shelter received in the past, according to shelter Manager Vanessa Gray. The grant was mentioned at a recent meeting of the Junction City Commission and funds are expected to be in the shelter’s hands most likely this May.
At this time, Gray said the shelter does not know exactly what the funds will be used for.
However, she said the past grant from PetCo was used to cover medical expenses for rescue animals that the shelter might not have been able to afford without the grant.
“We paid for a lot of surgeries that we normally wouldn’t have been able to afford,” Gray said. “Dental extractions, heart worm treatments — things like that, that normally take a little bit more than what a shelter can normally do.”
By way of example, she cited Max, a boxer puppy who had his jaw ripped off in an act of animal cruelty
The surgery to repair the dog’s jaw and bring him back to full health cost thousands of dollars — far more, Gray said, than the shelter could have afforded on its own. But with help from the grant funds, Max is now in almost perfect condition and scheduled to be adopted out to his foster family as soon as he finishes making a full recovery.
The shelter was able to offer a voucher program which allowed adopters a discount on spay and neuter surgeries through the grant.
The funds also allowed the shelter to add a small play yard for dogs in the back of its building, new cat cages, and touchups to the shelter’s lobby and front area.
Because of COVID-19 related restrictions, patrons may not be able to see these improvements firsthand for a while.
At this time, the shelter is open by appointment only.
“We’re trying to limit traffic in our lobby,” Gray said.
The area is sanitized, she said, after each appointment and shelter employees are taking care to prevent the spread of illness. People with respiratory issues will not be permitted to enter the building at this time, according to Gray.
Pets cannot contract COVID-19, but they can carry it, so animals who pass through the shelter’s doors receive a bath with Dawn dish soap, she said.
“Dogs and cats cannot contract (COVID-19),” Gray said. “But there is a potential to carry it on them if they came from an area that was exposed to the coronavirus. We’re just playing it safe at this time.”
Speaking of respiratory illness, due to kennel cough that has spread through the shelter, dogs can only be fostered or adopted to homes with no other dogs in them. When the shelter has alleviated this problem, the restrictions on dogs will go away.
