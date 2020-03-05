After deadly tornados left about 25 people dead in Nashville, Tennessee early Tuesday morning, it’s time for tornado alley to start thinking about severe storm season.
Today is the last day of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kansas and, on Tuesday evening, Geary County Emergency Management’s annual severe weather spotter training took place.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Chad Omitt of the National Weather Service presented the talk.
He went over some basic facts of severe storms, how to recognize their dangers and how to stay safe in them.
In Kansas, he said, most tornados happen in the late afternoon and early evening. They tend to take place in April, May and June, though they can take place any time. On average, there are about 95 documented tornados a year in the state.
Omitt talked about the conditions needed to spawn tornados, including buoyancy, high dew point, and lift. Updrafts are a necessary component.
Dew points above 70, he said, don’t only make the air humid but make supercell thunderstorms more likely.
“They don’t look like classic supercells on radar,” Omitt said, taking on more of a kidney bean shape.
Classic supercell storms have what he called an obvious hook shape to them, which these — known as high precipitation supercell — do not.
High precipitation supercell storms are dangerous in general, but especially to attempt to spot or chase tornados in, because of the tendency of funnels to be rain-wrapped.
“If they’re producing tornados, they’re wrapped in rain,” Omitt said. “They’re invisible — can’t see them — with the naked eye, anyway. You can see them on radar.”
It’s easy, he said, to drive into bad locations — such as north and east of a tornado’s circulation — during these storms. Tornados are vehicles, he said, are a bad mix in terms of safety. According to Omitt, there’s no easy solution to the problem of tornados and cars. Even a weak tornado can do damage.
“I think it’s important to use the information that exists before the storms form, before they get to where you’re at.” Omitt said. “To know what’s out there, to avoid it in the first place and not drive into the path of a supercell thunderstorm, at least for the sake of hail if not for the tornados.”
He also spoke about other dangers of severe weather including large hail, lightning, high winds and floodwaters. These kinds of severe weather are no less deadly than tornados to someone who is caught out in them. In fact, according to Omitt, they can be deadlier.
Omitt pointed out areas storm chasers should avoid, if they choose to pursue tornados. The area under a tornado-producing wall cloud — which he referred to as “the bear’s cage” is a dangerous place during a tornado. People in this area can drive themselves right into a tornado — either the main funnel or an offshoot tornado — or be struck by large hail.
Tornados can easily switch directions, he said, and they move quickly. Someone may feel safe one minute and in the next minute find themselves with a funnel practically on top of them.
There was a statewide tornado drill Tuesday as well. Omitt talked about the value to being prepared.
He advised people to have a weather radio, phone apps, and other ways to receive warnings.
People should have a plan on what to do if a tornado strikes no matter where they are — work home, school — and practice that plan to determine how long it takes to put into action.
Emergency kits are good to have on hand, he said.
Such kits could include anything from daily medications, battery-powered radios with fresh batteries, flashlights closed-toed shoes with thick soles and possibly a change of clothes, among other things.
In any case, have t’s important to have someplace safe to go.
“There’s no scientific evidence to suggest you should go to the southwest corner,” he said. “When I was growing up, it was always that — southwest corner. There’s no evidence to suggest that’s better than any other corner. What you need to do is get as low as you can, get underneath something sturdy and cover up with something heavy. That’s the key to this.”
Debris is the biggest danger in a tornado, Omitt said.
Be ready to shelter in place, but don’t be afraid to leave someplace that isn’t safe.
“If you don’t feel safe where you’re at … get out. Go somewhere, but identify the area where you’re going beforehand,” he said. “Don’t just get in the car and drive.”
It’s important, he said, for people to find a low place such as a basement and put as many walls as they can between themselves and the tornado before covering themselves with something heavy to keep from being hurt by debris, even wearing helmets to protect the head.
“Your odds of surviving even the stronger and violent tornados is actually very good — if you follow those basic principals,” Omitt said.
