Another new case of COVID-19 was announced in Geary County Monday afternoon by Geary County Emergency Management.
As of Monday’s update, there are currently two Geary County residents hospitalized with the virus. Since the virus was first discovered in the Geary County community, a total of four people have been hospitalized. One person has died. In all, there have been 86 cases of COVID-19 in the community. There are 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the community. A total of 52 people are listed by Geary County EMS as having recovered from their illness. At this time, 94 people remain under investigation as pertains to COVID-19.
