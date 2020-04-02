As of Wednesday afternoon, there are still no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Geary County, according to Geary Community Hospital CEO Don Smithburg.
He said GCH and its local partners do expect a surge of the new and deadly virus to take place in the community.
Until the surge hits, it’s difficult to determine if the community has done an adequate job of “flattening the curve,” or slowing the rate of infection with COVID-19, according to Smithburg.
The height of COVID-19 infections is expected to reach its peak in the Junction City area around the end of April, he said.
“Projections also show that, in all likelihood, here in our jurisdiction, there will be active cases all the way into August,” Smithburg said. “I don’t think the modeling goes out beyond August, but it does show our part of Kansas getting patients all the way into summer.”
He did say, however, that GCH and its area partners had heard from the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health that people choosing to stay and home and engage in physical distancing was working to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“It seems to be working in areas where there’s a hotspot,” Smithburg said. “So hopefully we can be disciplined about that in this market.”
Death predictions for the United States from COVID-19 remain high.
According to Smithburg, the NIH has predicted between 100,000 to 220,000 across the country from COVID-19 before the pandemic ends.
“It’s hard to wrap your mind around it, isn’t it?” he said. “Especially when we’re sitting in a location where there’s hardly any (cases) that’s at least known. Hopefully three weeks from now we won’t be talking about the surge and that we’re still the same. But who knows.”
