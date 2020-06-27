The U.S. Army has announced the selection of a new Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Kansas-West. Details are attached and below.
The Office of the Secretary of the Army has announced the selection of Scott Stuckey as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Kansas-West.
Known as CASAs, these representatives are business and community leaders appointed by the Secretary to advise and support Army leaders across the country. CASAs are Special Government Employees who agree to serve as representatives of the Secretary of the Army without salary, wages or related benefits, and are afforded a 3-star protocol status.
Mark Edwards, the current Kansas-West CASA, has served for more than a decade and now transitions to an honorary emeritus status.
“The selection of Mr. Scott Stuckey as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army ensures the close bond between Fort Riley and the Flint Hills communities will continue,” said Maj. Gen. John S. Kolasheski. “Scott’s years of dedication to military-community relations have advanced mutual understanding and cooperation between the region and the U.S. Army. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Mark Edwards for his years of devoted service as a CASA. Mark is a true friend to the Soldiers, DA Civilians, and Families of Fort Riley.”
Mr. Stuckey has extensive involvement with Fort Riley and support of its troops, including serving as President of the Old Trooper Regiment, a local military support organization to assist soldiers and their families at Ft. Riley; Chairman of Kansans for a Strong Ft. Riley Inc.; and is a previous board member of the Kansas Governor’s Military Council. He is actively involved with the Fort Riley-Central Kansas AUSA chapter, where he is the chapter treasurer and is currently a board member of the Junction City-Geary County Military Affairs Council.
He is involved in several community organizations and has served as past president of the Chamber, Rotary and other local groups as well as insurance industry organizations such as Chairman of the Marysville Mutual Insurance Company, past president of the Kansas Association of Insurance Agents & Agent Advisory Council of the Kansas Insurance Department. A graduate of Kansas State University, he is married and has three children.
