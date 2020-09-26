The Army is currently investigating claims of sexual assault made over social media by a Fort Riley soldier against another soldier.
The Junction City Union made contact with Fort Riley after seeing the allegations on social media Friday.
Steve Elstrom, who serves as director for Fort Riley’s public affairs office, responded saying the Army was investigating the matter.
"The Army is currently investigating multiple allegations made by a soldier assigned to the Fort Riley Soldier Recovery Unit,” he said in an email. "While the investigations are ongoing — and in order to ensure the best possible care for the soldier — senior Fort Riley leaders have ensured the soldier has access to numerous health care and support services, and have been in contact with her immediate family."
