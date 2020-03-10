‘Artrageous’ brought a splash of color to Junction City Saturday night, along with some hefty donations to Geary Community Hospital.
According to Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees President Theresa Bramlage believes the event brought in more than $1 million for the hospital.
This total includes funds from the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation, Junction City First, the Hoover-Koken Foundation, the R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation, and the Jellison Foundation were among those who stepped up with large donations.
The GCHF donated about $500,000, according to Bramlage, and most of the other charitable foundations who chose to contribute pledged about $100,000 to GCH.
“Knowing that the Healthcare Foundation stepped up in that capacity, it definitely helped us to sell other foundations (on GCH),” she said.
Art was created accompanied by music onstage during the show, and an auction of some of that artwork took place that evening, in connection with the show.
The money from ticket sales also went to the hospital.
“I think that it just shows how much this community cares about the employees of this hospital and healthcare for this community,” Bramlage sad.
Interim CEO Don Smithburg said he too was impressed by the generosity of the community.
“I’ve been to probably over 100 hospital galas over the years and I have never been associated with one that generated over $100,000,” he said. “And I’m talking about major, large institutions in urban cities and rural.”
To net more than $1 million, Smithburg said, is “remarkable.”
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said. “It says an awful lot about this community’s support for its hospital.”
Bramlage said more fundraisers are expected to take place in the future for GCH.
Fundraisers such as the one that took place Saturday are only a small part of what GCH needs to bring itself back to full health.
Smithburg talked Monday about the no-fund warrants the county and GCH are pushing for.
“We think it’s likely that it will leverage $2 million — essentially an advance to us — through a debt instrument and pay it with the existing millage,” he said. “When that technique is used in other county hospitals — the law provides for this — that debt is retired. They pay off those bonds with a new levy. We came up with a scheme to basically protect our county and its taxpayers wherein they don’t have to pony up additional millage as is usually the case with this vehicle.”
