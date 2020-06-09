Keith Ascher, a fourth generation Geary County resident, is running for reelection for District 3 of the Geary County Commission.
Ascher entered into public service in 1989 when he was the president of a grassroots organization working to save the Flint Hills.
In 1992, he was urged to run for county commissioner — but due to family health issues he put that run on hold. It didn’t stop him from being appointed to different local boards though.
“I think it helped because it gave me a different perspective,” he said. “A lot of the boards that I had been appointed to are still active today. And now, I’m making appointments to the same boards, so I know what it takes to volunteer your time with no compensation to be on those boards.”
Ascher was elected as a county commissioner in 2016 and he said during that time his greatest accomplishment was working with the other commissioners to reduce the mill levy that had been raised by the previous commissions.
“People were just fed up,” he said. “So, my goal was just to at least put it on standstill and try not increase the mill levy. We were able to reduce the levy three mills in the last three years.”
He said prior to working on the mill levy, the commissioners had to replace six department heads due to retirements or unrenewed contracts.
“To this day I think we filled all those positions with some really good people,” he said. “And they’re still here — we picked some good ones.”
He said he is running for reelection for a few reasons, but the main reason is trying to minimize the burden on taxpayers.
“I just want to try and continue to do the best for the citizens of the county and the community,” he said. “And then the other is, it’s a learning process. You never stop learning. I mean, it’s just a constant evolution of change. I haven’t learned everything. I’ve been here three plus years, I mean, I’m still learning. There’s always something that you’re not expecting, case and point, Coronavirus. That blindsided everybody. And then continuity. I think there’s something to be said for continuity. We’ve got a good connection. Communication is so important.
“The biggest reason is the passion and love I have for this community, and that’s why I wanted to do it again,” he added. “I really appreciate all the support that I get from the citizens. It’s my home and that’s where my heart is. So, I just wanted to do the best I can for everyone.”
Ascher is running unopposed for the election.
