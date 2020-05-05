For 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, protecting the soldiers and preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses help to preserve combat readiness among the unit.
Soldiers demonstrated their cleaning procedures for soldiers and aircraft May 1 at Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Airfield and explained the reasons why they take the necessary precautions every time they fly.
Upon arriving at the hanger every day, soldiers are required to wash their hands at the sinks stationed outside the entrance. They don masks and have their temperature checked before entering the building.
“You have to have the people and we know that they’re our most critical resource,” said Col. Bryan Chivers, commander of the 1st CAB, 1st Inf. Div. “We want to keep them healthy. We want to prevent the spread, we want to protect them from this virus and where we can put in appropriate control measures, we want to still get after those blocking and tackling fundamentals — flying, fixing, fueling and even fostering a learning environment.”
Before an aircraft leaves the ground, it is sanitized thoroughly.
“Essentially what we do is before that every flight, after every flight we make sure that we go through and we clean all the surfaces that members are likely to touch or have touched during the mission set,” Maldonado said.
He said it was important to follow the procedures they have.
“Even though we are at minimal manning, as an aviation as a whole, we work incredibly close to each other,” said Lt. Gustavo Maldonado, 2nd GSAB, 1st Avn. Regt., 1st CAB. “Especially in the aircraft, there’s not a whole room to social distance ourselves so it’s important that we’re taking those preventative measures so that we stop the spread of the virus within our own force.”
Having gone to minimal manning to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 has brought challenges in continuing their training.
“I definitely believe the challenges lie in reducing down to that mission essential personnel,” said Capt. Long Ran, assistant operations officer, 2nd GSAB, 1st Avn. Regt., 1st CAB. “Preserving the force requires training, and obviously we cannot train everybody at once because it reduces our efficiency, but we have managed to find ways to negate that and make it as most efficient as possible.”
