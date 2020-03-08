The room was packed when the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Thursday evening.
The Chamber took time to honor sponsors and accomplished community members. This included passing out awards to noteworthy individuals who made a difference in the community.
CSM (Ret.) Richard Young was the recipient of the Seitz Family Military Community Award for his work with military members of the community. The award is handed out annually to someone who fosters strong ties between Fort Riley and Junction City.
In receiving his award, Young referenced his wife Betsey, who he lost earlier this year.
“I’m extremely honored to be recognized,” he said. “But to kind of put it in perspective, Betsy and I were together for 55 years 31 of those years we were in the military. And the last two decades, we’ve been a part of this community and that’s been a very rewarding experience.”
Community member Phyllis Fitzgerald received the Volunteer of the Year Award. Fitzgerald has worked for years to keep Junction City looking beautiful and started the Flint Hills Home Away From Home program, which allows local families to adopt a new soldier and help them get their bearings in the community they’ve just moved into.
“I have a lot of passion and pride for our town or really anything that I get myself involved in,” she said. “And it means a lot to me to be able to have that ability to do the things that I do in this community.”
The Eldon L. Hoyle Economic Development Award went to longtime Junction City business New Horizon RV Corporation this year.
The company, founded by Junction City entrepreneur Harild Johnson, was purchased in the early 2000s by Phil and Karen Brokenicky. Phil succumbed to cancer in December of 2016, but the company is still going strong.
“New Horizons is enjoying the success that Phil worked for,” EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean said. “He would be proud to see how far the company has come and in just a few short years since his passing, what it’s doing.”
The Chamber also took a moment to remember longtime community member and advocate for Junction City, Ben Bennett, who died in December of 2019. His widow, Peggy Bennett, was called to the stage to receive a memorial in his honor.
“We came here 55 years ago, kind of expecting to stay a few years and then move on to bigger and better things,” she said. “This is the bigger and better thing. He was here. He enjoyed it. He gave his all.”
In addition, the Chamber’s Director of Member Relations Amy Garner presented Unified School District 475’s Homeless Coordinator Marty Rombold with a check for $722.84 for her program. The program, called the McKinney-Vento Program, helps bridge the gap for students who don’t have a permanent place to call home every night or who otherwise have no safe place to stay. Rombold said the yearly average number of students in her program is about 300. At this time, there are 210 students making use of her program’s services in USD 475.
The guest speaker was Kristen O’Shea, who runs O’Shea Strength Coaching in Topeka and spoke about determining what one’s strengths were and then embracing them — using them to the best of their ability — rather than trying to minimize them.
“If you’re in this room, you care about your community. You care about your business and your workplace,” she said You’re obviously a business leader. Another business leader, former CEO of Southwest Airlines said, ‘the business of business is people.’ If everyone in this room can come together, and strengthen and grow and develop one another ... imagine the impact we could create.”
