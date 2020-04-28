After years of dedication and work, Midwest Meets Manhattan was ready to release their self-titled debut album — as timing would have it, right in the middle of a world-wide pandemic.
“It could be that is kind of a bad time,” said vocalist Scott Clark. “But it’s really the kind of music that could be helpful right now because it’s really inspirational and can be helpful to people while they’re going through a lot of things they’re going through right now.”
The country album was released on digital platforms April 20 and was the culmination of years of work by Clark, his wife Diane Clark, Chad Little and Dave Romero. One of the songs, which can be heard on their website https://midwestmeetsmanhattan.com/home is You and I. Clark said they chose to release this song on YouTube because it hits at the heart of what people are experiencing.
“One of the first lines in is ‘everybody got their social feed blowing up their phones like TNT. What I wouldn’t give for just one day with you unplugged,’” he said. “It’s really about focusing on relationships, slowing down, spending time with each other. We just really kind of thought how appropriate to put that one out there because it’s what a lot of people really need to think about right now while you’re locked in a house with someone, how do you make the best of it.”
Another song on the album is Guardian Strangers — a play on guardian angels. The message is that no one knows who out there is going to be a guardian angel.
Clark, the son of former Junction City High School Principal Larry Clark, was a firefighter in Manhattan for 30 years before becoming the director of safety and security for Geary County Unified School District 475.
“My heart goes out to all those people and their families — those men and women that are out there every day working on the front lines, the police, fire, the health professionals, health department workers,” he said. “Society is going forward even though we’re facing this thing.”
When Clark and the others were writing the songs for the album, they had no idea the impact their words would potentially have or what the world would be going through when it was ready for release. The overall theme is one of inspiration, which aligns with the history of the band and its members.
In the first decade of the 2000’s, Romero and Little were the core of a successful contemporary Christian group, CO3, which had a couple of hits that charted on the contemporary Christian charts, Clark said.
“They traveled the country and had a really good amount of success,” he said. “But there was always something kind of eating at them. They were trying to write for the genre and they weren’t writing exactly what they were truly wanting to write about.”
They parted ways. Little opened a high-end leather goods company in Arkansas with celebrity clientele such as Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill, while Romero became a pastor in a church in St. George, Kansas. That was where Clark met him and became part of the worship band at the church.
Although there were many miles separating Little and Romero, the friends had started talking about getting back together, which they did for a concert in Manhattan.
“In that concert my wife and I sang with sang with them,” Clark said. “At that point, we just kind of decided that we were going to work on it all together.”
The four started writing music together and by the end of 2019 they had a song list and worked with Nashville music producer Sal Oliveri to cut the album.
As excitement was building for the release of the album, COVID-19 was starting to spread and eventually brought the world to a screeching halt. The band members could have delayed the release, but chose not to.
“We decided ‘let’s just go ahead and put it out there,’” he said. “Even though we can’t play anywhere right now — it’ll be quite a while before we can go out and play anywhere or even gather together to play — we decided to go ahead and release it and just get it out there for people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.