Junction City, KS (66441)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.