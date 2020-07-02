Fireworks are one of the world’s most trusted tools for making things go boom — at least if you’re a civilian.
As fun as it may be to make things go boom, it’s also potentially dangerous if fireworks are mishandled or if something goes wrong.
Local Fire Marshal Dave Nelson said there have already been a few fires started in Junction City by fireworks, mainly caused by the improper disposal of fireworks.
“That is already number one,” he said. “But as dry as it has been, as windy as it has been, it’s going to be easy to have spot fires. So if you’re shooting fireworks off, make sure you have water nearby.”
Nelson had a few other guidelines for keeping safe with one’s fireworks during this time.
People should not attempt to relight malfunctioning fireworks.
Fireworks, even duds, should be soaked in water overnight before being discarded.
Only light one firework at a time and be ready to put out fires with a hose if necessary.
Do not drink and do fireworks at the same time.
Sparklers burn hot — between 1,200 and 2,000 degrees — and should therefore be treated with care, according to Nelson.
People should follow the instructions on the packaging of their fireworks.
Nelson said people should find a level spot on the ground to shoot fireworks off from, never high fireworks while holding them in their hands, and never put any part of their body near a lit firework.
More than half of fireworks induced injuries involve burns to the face and hands, he said.
“These injuries usually happen between the ages of 10 and 44,” Nelson said. “That’s usually because children are able to light off their own fireworks and also parents are supervising their children.”
Only shoot off fireworks in an outdoor area that is safe for fireworks.
Do not shoot off fireworks in a public roadway or within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or gas station, according to Nelson.
Nationally, fireworks are a common cause of fires.
In 2013, Nelson said, fireworks caused more than 15,000 fires, half of which took place on July Fourth.
The Junction City Police Department provided a list of fireworks guidelines to be followed by the general public
Fireworks can be sold and discharged in Junction City until July 5 from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day except July Fourth, when they can be discharged from 8 a.m. until midnight, according to city ordinance.
With everything being the way it is, a lot of people will be holding their own fireworks display this Fourth of July.
It can be done safely if people follow guidelines.
