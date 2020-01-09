Anyone with a yen for Italian food will have to slake their cravings elsewhere for the time being, as Bella’s Italian Restaurant closed its doors Jan. 6 and it will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
According to a post made on Facebook earlier this week, the restaurant “will be closed indefinitely.”
As of press time, the ownership of Bella’s did not answer calls made to the restaurant in the wake of this announcement.
The restaurant reopened in mid-2019 after a previous closure.
