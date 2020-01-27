After about two weeks away, Bella’s is back in business.
Bella’s Italian Restaurant announced its closure “indefinitely” a few weeks ago on Facebook, but now the original owner Song Lee said he has returned to take it over.
He said he’s here in Junction City to stay, as is his restaurant.
Lee grew up in Junction City, he said, as did his children. While he wasn’t born here, he considers it his home town.
He left initially because he had another restaurant that needed his attention — he started out with three of them. There used to be a Bella’s in Manhattan, which closed, and Lee also had a restaurant in Texas. He left Junction City, he said, to take care of the one in Texas. Lee left the local restaurant under the care of another manager, he said, but that didn’t work out and so, after transferring ownership and changing management multiple times, he has come home.
Lee talked about the menu as well.
“We use top grade everything,” he said.
The restaurant is also now serving alcohol.
