Covid-19 might have people staying at home, but the birds are still out and about as if nothing has changed.
According to the National Audubon Society more than 450 types of birds have been documented in Kansas making the state third in the nation for species diversity. Several of these species can be found in backyards and encouraged to fly in if offered the right food and plants.
“We’re on the front end of northbound migration — spring migration,” said Chuck Otte, Kansas State University Research and Extension agent. “Birds are going to be coming through, they may spend a day in your yard, they may spend a week in your yard depending on the weather.”
While so many people are stuck at home, birdwatching can be an easy and inexpensive hobby to start. Otte said people with yards that have trees and shrubs are already going to have the birds coming around. But if they add a feeder and a birdbath, they birds will keep coming in.
“Bird watching is just one of those wonderful things that you can do at so many levels,” he said.“
People can also go to a park and bring binoculars to try and spot the birds or sit back and try to the distinguish between the different calls.
“You can just sit down in your backyard [or at the park] and listen to them,” he said. “There’s a lot of opportunity to just see birds flying around everywhere.
There are many birdseed options, but Otte said a bag of black oil sunflower seed is all that is needed to attract a wide variety of birds to the yard.
“Black oil sunflower seed (is) utilized by just about every species that eat seeds,” he said. “Some species don’t eat seeds, they’re insect eaters, berry eaters or fruit eaters. But for those that will eat seeds, black oil sunflower is universally accepted.”
Less expensive mixes are available, which the birds will often pick through he said. The birds at the feeders will throw the rest on the ground to get to the seeds they like best.
Getting started
People often notice birds, but don’t pay a lot of attention to them. To start birdwatching the American Birding Association gives tips to getting started on their website at http://www.aba.org.
• Binoculars are helpful, but not necessary. Many birds can be seen clearly without binoculars or use a camera to zoom in.
• Use a bird identification app. The ABA recommends Merlin Bird ID by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology but there are several others that can be found with a quick search.
• Ask for help. Bypass apps and books and just ask someone else. The ABA hosts a Facebook page called “What’s This Bird?” Upload a photo and someone will be able to help.
• Watch bird behavior. Spend some quiet time just watching different species — ducks on a pond, individual birds at a feeder or groups of birds.
• Listen. Learn to identify birds by song is a challenge. Listen for different calls throughout the day.
• Keep a list. Write down what species are visiting the birdfeeder at different times of the day and year.
Projects for kids
Involving children in birdwatching can lead to a lifelong hobby or give them a chance to slow down and appreciate the wildlife. There are several ways to help them get participate. The website https://happyhooligans.ca/32-homemade-bird-feeders provides several ideas including:
Toilet paper roll bird feeder: Take like a toilet paper roll and roll it in peanut butter, then birdseed. Poke holes in one end, string yarn through it and hang it in a tree.
Plastic bottle bird feeder: Poke holes in the same spot on either side of a plastic bottle. The holes should be large enough to push a stick or wooden spoon through. Poke additional holes above them so the birds can get the seeds while perched on the sticks. Attach twine or yarn to the cap, fill with seed, close it and hang it up.
Mesh bag: For a simple options tie the bottom of a piece of mesh to create a bag. The holes in the mesh should be large enough for birds to get the seed, but not so big is all falls out. Fill the bag, tie up the top and hang it in a tree.
After Covid-19
After the social distancing order is lifted and people can freely travel, they can continue their new hobby adventures by visiting the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s top 10 places for birdwatching.
Top 10 Kansas Birding Locations:
1. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area
2. Quivira National Wildlife Refuge
3. Cimarron National Grassland
4. Baker Wetlands Research and Natural Area
5. Gypsum Hills Scenic Byway
6. Historic Lake Scott State Park and Wildlife Area
7. Marais des Cygnes Wildlife Area
8. Konza Prairie Biological Station
9. Toronto Reservoir, Cross Timbers State Park and Toronto Wildlife Area
“A lot of people are feeling very restricted right now,” Otte said. “You can get in your car and drive out to lake and look at the ducks and the geese and the gulls. There’s lots of things to be seen. Go take a walk in a park and just enjoy the natural world around you. It’s spring, things are growing. Take time —you got nothing else to do, so take the time to slow down and enjoy the natural world — enjoy the birds, the deer, the squirrels.”
