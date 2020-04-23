Kim Bradney realized something was wrong when she saw the man sucking on a sugar packet.
She was going door to door in her neighborhood back in August asking people to sign a petition to have the city’s pitbull ban revoked. When she asked the man to sign her petition, he asked her multiple times if there was food involved in the project.
“He was starving,” Bradney said. “It was heart-wrenching, quite honestly.”
She helped the man out — dug through her own freezer for some things to donate — but the situation still didn’t sit well with her.
Bradney was in her own neighborhood. She had no idea there were people in her own community, not that far from her own home, who had no access to food.
Bradney believed she had the power to change the situation. Bradney, who is the president of the Geary County Democratic Party, approached her fellow party members about setting up a blessings box in her community.
A blessings box serves as a small, free-of-charge food pantry where people can take what they need and leave what they can when they can.
“It’s a leave what you can, take what you need kind of a concept,” Bradney said.
It’s not original to Bradney. There are blessings boxes and little free pantries around the state and the country.
And now, because of Bradney’s suggestion, there was going to be one in Junction City.
However, the box wasn’t able to go up immediately.
Bradney contacted Junction City’s planning and zoning department, where it was approved and passed on to the Junction City Commission, which also voted in favor of allowing the blessings box to be put up.
After it was approved by the city, the box had to be constructed and painted.
This past week, the blessings box was finally cemented into the ground in the alley behind 639 W. Eighth St., where it is now open for use.
People have already begun utilizing the blessings box, both adding donations and taking items they need.
“In my particular area of town, there’s a lot of foot traffic,” Bradney said.
She had originally wanted to put it on the corner of her street, but it would have blocked visibility. Bradney was also instructed not to put it in her front yard.
She believes it will see more use as people realize it’s available.
Anyone is allowed to make use of the blessings box.
Bradney believes there is no better time than now for this resource to arrive in the community.
There are grocery shortages and a dearth of paper products on store shelves around the country. Many people have been laid off or taken pay cuts due to COVID-19. Now, as much as ever, people need a helping hand.
Also because of COVID-19, people are asked to bear in mind that donated food items may need to be sanitized.
People who make donations to the box may want to consider wiping down their donations before placing them in the box, if possible. Those who take items home with them may want to sanitize them before using them.
People are asked not to leave items other than food and hygiene items. Donated items should be unopened.
Nonperishable food, toilet paper, and paper towels are all welcome donations that can be left in the blessings box at any time.
People are asked not to put any perishable goods or goods that don’t fall under the categories of food or hygiene items in the box. Alcohol and tobacco products should also be kept out of the blessings box.
People should not go to the blessings box expecting to find the makings of a full meal. It doesn’t contain meal kits, only random, assorted donated items.
For more information, people can contact the Geary County Democratic Party on Facebook, Bradney said.
