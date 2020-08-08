Junction City residents turned out in droves as the Junction City Police Department hosted the 10th annual Law Enforcement Summer Block Party in Heritage Park Friday.
“It kind of models after the National Night Out,” said John Lamb, chief of police, JCPD. “So, we kind of broke away from that to have our own event.”
The event allows for interaction between the officers of the department and the community, said Lt. Scott Popovich,
“It gives the community the ability to see an officer in a different light,” he said. “Because, it shows them that we're people too, and that we want to have fun like they do.”
The evening began with a welcome speech from Lamb before a Zumba class danced the evening into gear. A dunk tank featuring Lamb, Junction City mayor Jeff Underhill and Capt. Trish Giordano was a highlight as scores of officers, spouses, community members and children paid for a chance to drop them off a seat into the water.
“All of the money raised there will go to our local Shop With A Cop,” Popovich said. “We take underprivileged children to Walmart during the Christmas season and let them spend $100.”
In total, almost $400 was raised from the dunk tank.
There were two demonstrations of the capabilities of the Junction City and Geary County SWAT team and a less lethal demonstration featuring the X26 taser. Three volunteers took the opportunity to ride the bull and have leads placed on their back before the trigger was pulled sending the electric current to their bodies.
“It's just a great opportunity for everybody to get out, recognizing social distancing — wearing their mask — and just enjoy as we come to the end of the summer,” Lamb said. “We’re ending the summer on a high note with everything that's going on — I think it's really needed.”
With a nation wide call to defund police departments in the wake of the George Floyd incident in Minnesota, the event allowed the residents to continue build upon relationships that have been built over the years locally, Lamb said.
“It also lets kids see us in a different light,” Popovich echoed. “It lets them see us as approachable, they can come to us as they need us and that's what we want. We don't want them to be afraid of us.”
Allen Dinkel, Junction City city manager, was strolling through the park, interacting with both community members and police officers. He said the event was something that was needed to close out the summer.
“I think it's good for the community to get out here and to enjoy something,” he said. “And especially now, I think it shows the support that this community has for the police department. Where all around the nation, we're hearing to defund the police department — everybody's celebrating here.”
The evening closed out with a performance by Kansas City’s Best Juggler, Brian Wendling, and a showing of “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”
