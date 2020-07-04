The deceased woman discovered by the Junction City Police Department in a storage locker located at 2323 N. Jackson St. has been identified as Tina Bennett.
Bennett, a Junction City woman, had been missing since June 20.
Her body was found June 26.
Bennett was identified by the JCPD using fingerprint analysis.
Her cause of death remains undetermined at this time. However, JCPD Capt. Trish Giordano reports that foul play is still suspected.
If and when this has been confirmed by the JCPD, more information will be release.
“Please keep the Bennett family in your thoughts,” Giordano said. “To preserve the integrity of the case we will not be releasing any other information at this time.”
Anyone who knows anything about this case is welcome to call the local Crime Stoppers tip line at 785-762-8477 with any information they may have. Alternatively, tipsters can go the to JCPD’s Facebook page and click the link to make a web tip.
