Last Monday, at its regular monthly meeting, after a lengthy executive session to discuss personnel matters, the Unified School District 475 Board of Education voted in favor of accepting a grievance against the district, 4-3.
Thursday afternoon, however, the board held a meeting after which it decided to change its decision. The board voted to recess into executive session for personnel matters, after which it came out and voted unanimously in favor of rescinding its original vote in favor of the grievance. There was then a motion in favor of seeking an equitable solution to the grievance, which the board proceeded to vote in favor of, also unanimously.
The original votes, cast at the board’s regular meeting, were members Anwar Khoury, Rina Neal, Kristy Haden, and Ron Johnson in favor of accepting the grievance and members Sarah Talley, Jim Schmidt, and David Walker against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.