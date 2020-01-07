Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, comedian Lucas Bohn will bring the funny when he performs his nationally-recognized act in Junction City.
Parts of the show Bohn is scheduled to perform Saturday have been on national television, airing on NBC news show “Bring the Funny” back in July.
“Jeff Foxworthy and Chrissy Teigen both had great things to say about it,” Bohn said. “They said it was 100 percent unique. They’d never seen anything like it before and it left them both in stitches. It was really cool. Just to get the confirmation that they’d never seen anything like this before, yet it was so successful was a real boost.”
He has also shared the stage with well-known comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart.
He started his comedy career in standup, but Saturday night’s show deviates from that format.
“It’s not like a traditional standup comedy show,” Bohn said. “I tell people it’s like a multimedia one-man standup show. There is a story to this show and basically I tell that story using standup and then pictures as well.”
He describes it as a comedy movie in the form of a live show, as a standup comedian narrates the story with jokes.
“It’s not like any comedy show you’ve seen,” Bohn said.
A former teacher, he said he felt his act would resonate with anyone who had ever worked with or spent time around children in any capacity, including when they were children themselves.
The show that will take the stage at the opera house Saturday evening is one he originally wrote in 2013 and which Bohn said “became an overnight hit with parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches — anybody that’s ever either been a kid or been around a kid loves this show.”
The mix of humor and real life experiences that many listeners can relate to have made it popular — such as family experiences, going to school and later to college — Bohn feels.
“It’s stuff that most of us have done, but I’m telling this story through images,” he said.
He utilizes a projector, something he picked up from the classroom, he said.
Bohn has been into comedy in some format or another since he was a child, though he started performing standup shows routinely when he was in college.
“I was always a funny kid when I was young and loved being the center of attention and was in theater,” he said. “And then when I was in college, I was studying to be a teacher and there was a comedy club in my home town. And one day I went and I asked the club owner if I could try. He let me do what’s called a guest spot and I was hooked.”
Bohn said he routinely performs in the Midwest. While he’s never been to Junction City in particular, he said he enjoyed doing shows for people from this region of the United States.
“I’ve performed a lot in the Midwest and have found that they’re just good people,” Bohn said. “A lot of midwesterners like to laugh, they like comedy.”
In any case, he loves to make people laugh.
“I love to make people laugh, love being onstage, love telling stories,” Bohn said. “That’s all comedy is — you’re telling a funny story.”
