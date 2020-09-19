The team's summer’s season was can canceled due to COVID-19, but the Junction City Brigade is already gearing up for next year.
The baseball team hosted September’s Business After Hours at Rathert Field Thursday afternoon in conjunction with the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce.
The team’s General Manager Cecil Aska talked about what the team had planned for next year.
The Brigade will host the All-Star game this year, he said.
“That’ll be a pretty big deal,” Aska said. "The league is looking to expand by a couple of teams. They’ve still got some paperwork to submit, but it looks like we’ll have seven teams in the league.”
The team’s coach, Brandon Bachar, has returned and begun recruiting for the 2021 season. The team is already recruiting players and seeking sponsorships, according to Aska.
Aska said he feared COVID-19 would still be a problem even next summer, but said he believed the situation would be more under control when baseball season starts back up again.
“I have some concerns, but I’m hoping though that maybe it’ll be a little better,” he said.
If the virus still lingers in summer 2021, Aska said, he believes a mitigation plan could help. Adjustments may need to be made to keep fans safe, he said, but he feels next year’s baseball season will go on.
“I think that we will play,” he said. “I think that we’ll have plenty enough time to plan and work through some things.”
Aska looks forward to a world where people can go out and enjoy a baseball game once again.
“I have kind of missed coming down here, especially on game days,” he said.
Chamber of Commerce Director of Member Relations Dawn Stephens said she believed about 50 to 60 people had attended the event by about 6:30 p.m., halfway into the event.
