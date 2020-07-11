The Military Affairs Council met Thursday afternoon for its monthly meeting.
Director Craig Bender talked about the MAC’s 2020-’21 budget, which he said is staying the same. Bender said the MAC did not intend to ask for an increase in funds from the city or county this fiscal year.
“Basically what we’ve decided across the (Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce) is, we know it’s going to be tough on the city, we know it’s going to be tough on the county, so we’re not asking for any increases. So we’ve basically said we’ll figure out how to hold the line. If you look at the numbers so far this year, between Covid and having time off and not having events, it looks like we’re in a pretty good position. I think with the extra carryover that we have, we’ll be in a place where we can make it through another year without an increase. Roughly $26,000 is kind of what we’re estimating … Based on last year’s numbers and what we’ve seen so far this year, that $26,000 is basically break even. So at some point in time (we’ll) either have to convince the city and county that this position and the job we’re doing is worth a little bit more or I’ll have to figure out better ways to get fundraisers if MAC’s going to stay in business.”
The MAC is seeking $2.5 million in funding for the construction of Blue Jay Way, which is associated with the new Junction City High School. The MAC has applied for a grant to help cover the costs. Sept. 15, Bender said, he will find out for certain if the MAC will receive the funds it applied for.
During the meeting, sales tax for the city and county came up as a subject.
Despite COVID-19 issues, sales tax has not declined significantly in recent months, with several months actually beating out last year’s numbers.
Bender talked about the ways in which the MAC could use fundraisers to generate money to sustain itself. He mentioned the possibility of holding a 5K race in the future, soldier welcome home and military appreciation events. Fundraising prospects have been put on hold by COVID-19, Bender said.
He said the spouse welcome that had been scheduled for March had been moved back to September.
Bender also spoke about upcoming MAC breakfasts. The July event will take place at Acorns Resort and feature speaker Maj. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, the departing Commanding General of Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division. It will be socially distanced with four people per table and people will be able to see the event live streamed on social media as well. The event takes place starting at 7 a.m. July 23.
Garrison Change of Command is scheduled to take place July 16 and will be conducted virtually.
A candidate forum will take place at 6 p.m. July 20 at the municipal building, courtesy of the Chamber. Candidates scheduled to speak include Charles Stimatze and Alex Tyson who are vying for Geary County District 2 and Brad Scholz, Todd Godfrey, Mike Rhodes and Trish Giordano, who are competing for Geary County District 1.
Though he is unopposed, Bender said candidate for County Commission District 1 Keith Ascher may attend to answer questions from the public as well.
