The Geary County Commission came together Monday for a routine meeting at the Geary County 4-H Senior Citizens Center.
According to Chair Keith Ascher, the commission heard an update on COVID-19 from Director of the Geary County Health Department Tammy Von Busch.
Two new cases were discovered over the weekend, he said.
The discussion touched briefly on an incident at a local church over the weekend when the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church attempted to defy a law against gatherings of more than 10 people by holding in-person Easter services. The services drew too few people, according to Ascher and Von Busch, to qualify as violations of the order.
Ascher praised churchgoers who chose to worship from home or through parking lot services.
“I really applaud our faith community, those houses of worship — I think the majority of them — (that) are doing the right thing and they’re doing the livestream or whatever,” he said. “They really don’t want their worshippers infected. I think common sense has set in. And so yeah, I think it’s finally sinking in. And it’s tough — I get it. Easter is one of the holiest days in Christianity.”
Law enforcement and the health department continue discussions about how to handle members of the public who choose to go against orders enforcing social distancing.
In other county business, the commission approved its new 911 interlocal agreement and bylaws, as the city did at its meeting last week.
The commission also renewed its IT agreement for the next three years.
There was a public hearing to vacate a minimum maintenance road, which no members of the public attended. The commission voted in favor of vacating the road, which is located in southeast Geary County.
