Geary Community Hospital announces that they will extend the offer of a one-time settlement to any past due accounts with both the hospital and its associated clinics. Any bill received before January 1, 2021, is eligible for this program. Community members will work with either the hospital or an outside collection agency to take advantage of a thirty-five percent (35%) reduction of their bills. The settlements must be paid by May 31, 2021.
If you would like to take advantage of this offer call 785-210-3349 to discuss your options with a hospital representative.
