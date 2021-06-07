Part of the Bartell Building at Sixth and Washington Streets has been sold, according to Junction City Manager Allen Dinkell.
The south half of the building’s first floor sold during a recent Geary County Sheriff’s Office sale, he said. The buyer was Hillside Group, LLC, an investment group.
It sold for a total of about $200,000 May 19.
The Bartell Building’s future had been in question for some time due to litigation. The building had been owned by Homestead Housing. In 2007, the mayor at the time signed a loan guarantee that had not been approved by the city commission, Dinkell said. In 2014, Homestead Housing approached the city and asked the city to pay its loan. According to Dinkell, the city had not even been aware of the loan at the time Homestead Housing approached the commission about the matter. The city refused to pay and Homestead Housing sued the city.
In the meantime, the bank involved in the situation, Farmers Bank and Trust, sued three people who had been involved with the city, including the former mayor, the former city attorney and the former city clerk Woodruff and filed another lawsuit against Homestead Housing.
The Farmers State Bank lawsuit resulted space on the lower floor of the building being allowed to be sold. According to Dinkell, that chapter in the building’s history is officially closed.
He said he did not know what the buyer intended to do with the building.
Dinkell said he had hope for the site.
“That’s a great corner because t’s kind of this corner anchor downtown,” he said.
Dinkell said he believed with the push to revitalize Junction City’s downtown from the Junction City Main Street program, the location would potentially be ideal for the location of a business.
In other city news, sales tax remains elevated over past years.
Last month brought yet another record-setting month for the city in terms of sales tax, bringing in a total of $1.2 million — the result of March sales, he said. This is the highest it has ever been according to Dinkell.
“I don’t think it’s a new normal, but it’s sure a nice normal for now,” he said.
These elevated sales tax numbers have been a consistent thing for Junction City since last year.
Dinkell believes the increase is a positive side effect of COVID-19. More people are staying close to home and therefore shopping local due to the pandemic.
“Last year was a decent year, but the first five months of the year I want to say we were up like 19 percent,” he said. “It’s just unreal. I mean, it’s great numbers.”
In his six years working for Junction City, he said he has not seen anything like this.
“I drive past Walmart or Dillons or anyplace else — or even downtown — and there’s a buzz,” he said. “It’s a good buzz. Cars in parking lots and when I walk into a grocery store — and I realize COVID has something to do with it — but things are being bought … It’s a unique time.”
According to Dinkell, the increase in sales tax numbers is helping the city become more financially stable and pay off its debts.
“We keep knocking the debt down,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.