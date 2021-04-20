The new Chez Matou food truck has opened up selling authentic Haitian food from a location at the corner of Washington Street and Grant Avenue across from Burger King in Junction City. A ribbon cutting took place April 14. It is open every day but Wednesday and will be in that location for about a month.
