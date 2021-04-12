Children’s Mercy will be making a change at its Junction City clinic. Beginning Monday April 12, all Urgent Care visits will occur through telehealth. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, in-person urgent care visits have decreased nationwide, and Children’s Mercy has experienced lower volumes at all their urgent care facilities including the facility located on the Geary Community Hospital campus on St. Mary’s Road.
Although in-person Urgent Care visits will no longer be available in Junction City, families will have access to “telehealth from home” Urgent Care visits Monday through Friday from noon – 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
“We remain committed to serving Junction City and surrounding communities. Families in need of pediatric urgent care will be able to access our pediatric urgent care experts from the comfort of their own home, seven days a week, via telehealth,” said Dr. Holly Austin, Physician Director, Children’s Mercy Junction City Urgent Care.
Children’s Mercy Junction City Cardiology and Endocrine/Diabetes doctors will continue to see their patients in person at the clinic. In addition, our Junction City location’s robust telemedicine program offers 18 pediatric specialty clinics: Allergy, GI, Urology, Dermatology, Sleep, Neurology, Rheumatology, Pulmonology, Endocrine/Diabetes, Genetics, Beacon, Weight Management, ENT, Surgery, GOLDILOKS, Developmental and Behavioral, Nephrology, and Orthopedics. Visits for these specialties take place at the Junction City clinic, facilitated by a telemedicine nurse who is also present at the clinic to run the medical robot and video conferencing equipment and perform an in-person nursing assessment of the patient.
