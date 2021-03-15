At this time, the fire that took place at Munson’s Prime Steakhouse in the early hours of Feb. 24 is still under investigation, according to Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson.
“We know the fire started in the kitchen, but that’s the only thing we have right now,” he said. “We still have investigators running through everything trying to figure it out and that one’s probably going to take a while, because there’s a lot of physical and things that they have to do to try to figure it.”
Among the physical artifacts to go through is a piano, rescued from the C.L. Hoover Opera House, that is the last surviving artifact of a fire that gutted the opera house in the late 1800s.
Johnson said he was unsure if the piano had made it out intact. He said he had seen it, however, and that for a fire the size of the one that burned Munson’s Prime, the piano might be relatively intact.
“I don’t know the condition of it,” he said. “I don’t know if they’ve gotten it out or anything at this point. I just know I remember seeing it.”
There’s no telling what internal damage it may have sustained and Johnson said the outside had scorch marks on it, but it appeared to still be standing.
“You get surprised when you start cleaning up,” he said. “You can actually be surprised at what you’ll find hat survived. Things that shouldn’t have survived sometimes show up and you go, ‘okay, that’s different.’”
No one has been able to reach it to extract it from the building, as of this most recent update.
If the piano makes it out and is able to be restored, however, it will have weathered two major fires.
There were numerous other Munson family heirlooms in the restaurant at the time of the fire.
Johnson said he does not know the status of these artifacts.
DeAnna Munson, who owns the restaurant with her husband Chuck, said she is unaware of the status of any of the heirlooms that were in the restaurant at the time of the fire, including the piano.
The Munsons had not been allowed onto the property as of the most recent update because the investigations are still ongoing into the cause of the fire.
“The only way that we think the piano might have survived at all is through the window you can see the shell of the piano,” she said. “Although a vent — it looks like a heating vent — may have fallen on it, possibly if there’s anything in there that’s the least bit recognizable from out of the distance from the windows, it would be that.”
Munson believes the chances of the piano — or anything else — being salvaged from the wreckage of the business are “minimal.”
However, she said, if even the shell of the piano can be rescued from the burned out building, the family would likely keep it.
“Even if the shell is ok and we could refinish it or do something, even if it’s not functional, we’d probably keep it because of the artifact nature of it now being through two major Junction City fires,” she said.
Munson said she and her family are eager to find out what happened so they can salvage what they can from the restaurant and otherwise begin to pick up the pieces.
The Munsons do not know yet if they plan to rebuild or not. It’s too early to make that decision just yet.
“We’ve made no decisions of any sort at this point,” she said. “We’re considering lots of options.”
Munson said she was grateful for the work of the fire department and everyone involved in the investigation.
“I am very glad it’s being thoroughly investigated,” she said.
