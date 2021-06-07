The Junction City, Manhattan, and Wamego Chambers of Commerce will come together once again for the annual Regional Leaders Retreat on July 29 & 30, 2021. Join other business leaders at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan to discuss protecting Fort Riley, entrepreneurship, diversity, talent, housing, and innovation. There will be Fort Riley, regional economic development and community updates, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities.
Thursday Session: 8:30 AM — 5:00 PM
Friday Session: 8:00 AM — 3:00 PM
Retreat Fee — $185 — This includes lunch on both Thursday & Friday, break-out snacks, and all retreat sessions and materials. There will be a cash bar at this year’s reception.
Registration/Cancellation with Full Refund Deadline: July 22, 2021
Hilton Garden Inn
410 S. 3rd Street
Manhattan, KS 66502
